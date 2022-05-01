Catholic Priest joins Benue governorship race
Rev. fr . Alia with the group Alia Alliance.

Rev. Fr.  Hyacinth Alia, a Catholic Priest and  governorship aspirant  on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has sought support as he joined the 2023  governorship race in Benue.

In 1992, Benue  had a civilian governor and Catholic priest, late  Rev. Fr.  Moses Adasu.

The Catholic priest made the plea  on Saturday night  when he had an interactive session with the Benue community in Abuja, organised by a group, the Alia Alliance, a group coordinating efforts to promote the priest’s  gubernatorial ambition.

Rolling out his Seven-Point agenda for development of Benue, Alia said his mission was to ensure that government continued to priorotise the needs of residents and people of the state.

The renowned priest of the Catholic Diocese of Gboko, said he would ensure that government served  the people, if given the chance to lead the state.

The aspirant listed his 7-point agenda to include enhancing education and healthcare, tackling corruption and other malpractices.

Manifesto

“Social justice will be strictly adhered to the context of ‘One Benue, One Brotherhood’;” he said, adding that he would  also stop land grabbers in the state.

The aspirant pledged to create jobs and ensure massive industrial development through tax breaks and  holiday to local businesses.

“We will provide a leadership that will restore our values, pride and dignity,” Alia said.

According to him, Benue has suffered from long years of ill-governance which has stunted its growth and development.

Alia said that maladministration over the years  had resulted in the underdevelopment, insecurity and general hardship that people of  Benue  had  been subjected to.

He urged  all Benue indigenes to rise up and join him to change the “ugly political narrative in the state.

“Benue is broken enough and it’s time to fix it. I joined partisan politics to salvage the state from collapse.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Alia Alliance, Mr Peter Ashiekaa appealed to the Benue indigenes in Abuja to throw their weight behind what he called,  the ‘Divine Project’.

He appealed for support to realise the aspirations of Alia, whom he said offered the only hope for the emancipation of Benue people.(NAN)

Vanguard News

