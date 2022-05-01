Rev. fr . Alia with the group Alia Alliance.

Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, a Catholic Priest and governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has sought support as he joined the 2023 governorship race in Benue.

In 1992, Benue had a civilian governor and Catholic priest, late Rev. Fr. Moses Adasu.

The Catholic priest made the plea on Saturday night when he had an interactive session with the Benue community in Abuja, organised by a group, the Alia Alliance, a group coordinating efforts to promote the priest’s gubernatorial ambition.

Rolling out his Seven-Point agenda for development of Benue, Alia said his mission was to ensure that government continued to priorotise the needs of residents and people of the state.

The renowned priest of the Catholic Diocese of Gboko, said he would ensure that government served the people, if given the chance to lead the state.

The aspirant listed his 7-point agenda to include enhancing education and healthcare, tackling corruption and other malpractices.

Manifesto

“Social justice will be strictly adhered to the context of ‘One Benue, One Brotherhood’;” he said, adding that he would also stop land grabbers in the state.

The aspirant pledged to create jobs and ensure massive industrial development through tax breaks and holiday to local businesses.

“We will provide a leadership that will restore our values, pride and dignity,” Alia said.

According to him, Benue has suffered from long years of ill-governance which has stunted its growth and development.

Alia said that maladministration over the years had resulted in the underdevelopment, insecurity and general hardship that people of Benue had been subjected to.

He urged all Benue indigenes to rise up and join him to change the “ugly political narrative in the state.

“Benue is broken enough and it’s time to fix it. I joined partisan politics to salvage the state from collapse.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Alia Alliance, Mr Peter Ashiekaa appealed to the Benue indigenes in Abuja to throw their weight behind what he called, the ‘Divine Project’.

He appealed for support to realise the aspirations of Alia, whom he said offered the only hope for the emancipation of Benue people.(NAN)