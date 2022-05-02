By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Faruk Yahaya has directed troops to capture Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists’ weapons and neutralize them to secure the nation.

According to him, the capture of terrorists’ weapons before neutralising them are the Sallah gifts to the nation.

Yahaya gave the directives, yesterday (Monday), at the 2022 combined Sallah Luncheon for wounded troops receiving treatment in a medical facility at the Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri.

The occasion took place at the Airforce Base, Maiduguri with Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, who was represented by his Deputy, Hon Umar Usman Kadafur, traditional/religious leaders, and members of the Civil Society Organizations, CSOs among others in attendance.

He said: “We’re looking forward to a fantastic entertaining moment together. I assure you that our troops remain resolute, especially the injured and the ones that have paid the supreme price.”

Besides, he added that the troops will continue to put in their best to ensure that there is total peace in insurgency affected states, particularly Borno State.

He, therefore, urged the troops not to relent, but to surge ahead to end the war that has claimed many lives and property.

Continuing; he added: “There should be more determination, commitment and aggressiveness in ridding the country of terrorists and criminals.”

He charged the troops to be ruthless with terrorists, bandits and violent criminals.

According to him, the Army will provide support in the training and improved health status of troops including psychological trauma.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao also noted that the procurement of helicopter gunships and Tucano fighter jets have supported the ongoing counter-terrorism operations in Sambisa Forest and the Lake Chad region.

He noted that the synergy among the Armed Forces has also scaled up the operations to a close in ending the war this year.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Theatre Commander, ‘Operation Hadin Kai’ in the North East, Major General Christopher Musa expressed delight with the commitment and support from President Muhammadu Buhari, the Service Chiefs and all other security agencies, as well as members of the public, has greatly assisted in the ongoing clearance operations in the Sambisa Forests and the shores of the Lake Chad Basin.

He assured that troops at the frontline are resilient and dedicated to ending the over decade menace posed by terrorists in the region.

In his brief remarks, Governor Babagana Zulum, represented by his deputy, Usman Kadafur reiterated that the state government will continue to support the military in restoring peace in the region and the country at large.

Vanguard News Nigeria