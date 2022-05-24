By Olasunkanmi Akoni

13 Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chairmen in Lagos, under the auspices of PDP Local Government Chairmen Forum have berated the state chairman of the party, Phillips Aivoji over call for cancellation of last Sunday House of Assembly and House of Representatives primary elections.

The chairmen expressed their displeasure yesterday, during a press conference, held at Lagos Mainland Secreatriat of PDP.

The LG chairmen present at the event were: Alimosho, Shomolu, Oshodi-Isolo, Apapa, Kosofe, Apapa, Ikeja, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, Agege, Ikorodu and Mushin.

Chairman of the forum, Adegbesan Adegbenga from Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Area, accused Aivoji of being a biased umpire.

According to Adegbenga, ‘It is shameful that the state chairman who is supposed to be neutral has been sabotaging the interest of the party.”

Secretary of the forum who is also the chairman of Lagos Mainland Local Government, Malomo Adelabi, maintained that the primary election was successful in all the council.

While corroborating Adegbesan’s statement, Adelabi said, “it is rather unfortunate that the number one state excecutive of the party would be found in such act.’

However, Aivoji could not be reached as of press time for his reaction.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Lagos State has inaugurated a nine-man state committee for the forthcoming Governorship, State and National Assembly primaries slated for May 26 and May 27.

The committee is headed by the APC Zonal Organising Secretary, Mr Lateef Ibirogba.

The other members include: Adebayo Sanwo-Olu, Olayinka Oladunjoye, Bola Badmus-Olujobi, Hakeem Odumosu, Gbolahan Idris, and Sodiq Ademola.

Others are: Dr Oluremi Shopeyin and Dr Muritala Seriki.

The state Chairman of the party, Cornelius Ojelabi, inaugurated the committee on Monday at the party’s Secretariat, in Acme, Ikeja, Lagos.

Ojelabi urged members of the committee to use their wealth of experience to carry out the task effectively and ensure a seamless exercise.

The chairman added that the committee could tap from the knowledge and experiences of others.

According to him, “You are free to tap from anybody’s experience. All we are after is the success of the exercise,” the chairman said.

Ojelabi, who noted that success required hard work and determination, stressed there was no shortcut to success.

He continued: “On behalf of all of us, I have the honour to inaugurate the Governorship, House of Assembly and the National Assembly Primaries Committee for 2022 and I wish you well.”

Ojelabi said the committee is free to act where necessary as there was no time to waste.

“You know our governor, you know how passionate he is. Lagos State is the centre of excellence.

“Let us put in everything at our disposal to make this happen, ’’ Ojelabi said.

Speaking on behalf of the committee, Ibirogba thanked the APC chairman for the confidence reposed in them.

“The opportunity that has been given to us, we take it as a challenge; we want to beat whatever record we met on ground.

“As you said, everyone is looking up to Lagos. We won’t let Lagos down, we won’t let you down,” Ibirogba said.