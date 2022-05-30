Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Monday asked the President Muhammadu Buhari, to facilitate the rescue of the Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence, Samuel Uche and two others from kidnappers’ den.

Uche was reportedly abducted on Sunday in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State along with the Rt. Rev. Dennis Mark, the Methodist Bishop of Owerri, and the Prelate’s Chaplain by unknown gunmen suspected to be armed herders.

Recall that bandits have kidnapped at least 10 clerics in 2022 alone and none was rescued by the security agencies. In two instances, the victims were killed by their captors.

In a statement released on Monday and signed by the Special Assistant, Media and Communications, to the CAN President, Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, the apex Christian body urged Buhari to direct the security agencies to free the Methodist Prelate and his companions immediately.

The statement reads in part, “We condemn the abduction of the Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence, Samuel Chukwuemeka Kanu Uche and two others in strong terms and call on President Muhammadu Buhari to give an express order to the security agencies to free them immediately and stop the incessant abduction of clerics and other innocent Nigerians forthwith.

“If a great Servant of God of Uche’s calibre could be kidnapped like a three-year old baby on a major road without any resistance from the Police, it speaks volume of what our security architecture has become.

“This is no more a country one can be proud. No reasonable government can continue to leave the citizens in a terrible state of insecurity as we are presently. This situation is not good for our nation at all.

“We, once again, call on President Muhammadu Buhari to do all within his powers to get these servants of God released very soon and unhurt.”

CAN also said the Buhari administration must redeem its image of widespread insecurity by bringing sanity to the violence before leaving office.

“To those who are holding these Servants of God, we appeal to them to let go of them because they are not responsible for whatever reasons that made them criminals.

“We call on Christians and other well meaning Nigerians to join us in praying for their release immediately,” CAN added.