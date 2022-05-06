The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to grant Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, pardon.

Speaking on behalf of the religious leaders, the Chairman, South-East, CAN, Rev. Father Abraham Nwali advised Buhari “to grant Nnamdi Kanu freedom. We pray that he will be granted pardon as we call on all agitators to cease all forms of hostilities, demands for a nation, where the plight of the poor, the weak, the oppressed will be addressed.

Rev. Nwali stated this in a meeting with Buhari and South East leaders at the new Government House, Abakaliki.

In his words: “As a body that is of genuine counsel, our country is currently challenged greatly by insecurity and societal conflict here and there with high level of poverty. A great number of our families are living in the fear of the unknown.

“Your Excellency, as a father of our dear nation and South East, we bring to your notice that the sit-at-home has crippled the economy of South East and banditry is engulfing the nation.

“Our society is growing by violence with a lot of youth restiveness. We know that you are doing your best to solve these problems, but we request kindly your Excellency of more dialogue with all nationalists and more empowerment to the various security agencies to tackle this monster called insecurity.

“We request that you exercise the promotion of equity, fairness, and social justice by all institutions and political parties, especially as we approach the year of transition.

“We plead for you political solution as a father, a loving father, a forgiving father to grant Nnamdi Kanu freedom. He pray that he be granted pardon as we call on all agitators to cease all forms of hostilities and other demands for a nation where the plight of the poor, the weak, the oppressed will be addressed.

“Your Excellency, history shall be kind to you and you will have the greatest ovation in the world if your administration can do that which all think will not be possible to assist for the emergence of President of Nigeria in South East of Igbo extraction come 2023.

“It was done in South West in 1999 and NADECO and other agitating groups ceased all hostilities. Agitations in the South East will likewise disappear if you grant us that unique privilege.”