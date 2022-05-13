CAN preaches calm, justice over murder of Deborah Emmanuel in Sokoto

Late Deborah Samuel

By Musa Na Annabi, Sokoto

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has described Thursday’s killing of a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, Deborah Samuel, as a sad day for the entire Christian community, called for calm and for the governor to ensure justice is done.

“We received the news with a great shock, considering the manner in which her life was brought to an end,” CAN stated.

Deborah was stoned to death and burned by her Muslim colleagues for allegedly blaspheming their religion.

In a statement made available to journalists in Sokoto, CAN stated that the Christian community in Sokoto State “condemns in strongest terms, the evil and criminal act”.

“We call on His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal and other security agencies to fully investigate this matter, with a view to bringing the perpetrators to book, which will serve as a deterrent to those who would contemplate doing same in future.”

CAN also called on Christians all over the state to remain calm, while they await justice to be served appropriately and soon.

The CAN leaders also acknowledge the concerns of many people in roundly condemning the act as soon as it happened.

The Association condoled with the immediate family of the deceased, the Christian community in Sokoto state and all those mourning her departure.