An aspirant for Calabar Municipal/Odukpani Federal Constituency on the platform of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Mrs Etim, Alice Ndem, has assured members of the constituency of effective and quality representation if given the mandate in the 2023 general election.

Alice, who spoke with newsmen after submitting her expression of interest and nomination forms, said that the encouragement and support she has received so far from critical stakeholders and members of the federal constituency was massive.

She said that her desire to venture into politics was to render selfless service by addressing the challenges of her people.

She said that the current representative has failed in the area of infrastructural development and youth empowerment, hence the need to replace him with someone who has the capacity to change the fortune of the federal constituency.

She noted that during her consultation tour, she was able to interact with the people of the constituency, especially those in the rural areas on what their challenges were.

“You cannot represent people in isolation; you cannot represent people who have no direct access to you at will. It is time we change that narrative and that is why I am putting myself forward for this onerous task.

“We don’t have projects to point at, especially Federal Government projects. There are some communities in Odukpani that have no portable drinking water, no good schools, no electricity.

“I am young and energetic, I understand what it feels like to stay without basic amenities; I am a commoner; I should be able to put myself in the shoes of the common man by changing the narrative.

“The office of a federal lawmaker is supposed to attract these basic amenities to the people, but unfortunately, Calabar Municipal/Odukpani federal constituency is lagging behind,” she said.

She assured the good people of Calabar Municipal/Odukpani Federal constituency that if elected, she will attract the needed development to the constituency to improve their livelihood.

She appealed to delegates to vote for her during the primaries, thereby assuring them of her commitment and desire to attract the needed development to the federal constituency.