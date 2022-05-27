… As six other aspirants kick

By Femi Bolaji

The former senate deputy Minority leader, Emmanuel Bwacha has clinched the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Taraba state.

The Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Lawrence Onuchukwu, reportedly announced the result at the airport while leaving the state.

This came as six other aspirants kicked against the declaration of Bwacha as winner of the contest.

They include Senator Yusuf Yusuf, Professor Sani Yahaya, Chief David Sabo Kente, Engr. Sale Mamman, Hon. Danladi Kifasi and Senator Anthony Manzo.

They also insisted that no primary election took place.

Sen. Yusuf Yusuf, who spoke on behalf of the aspirants urged the national secretariat of the party to reverse the verdict.

According to him, “ Gentlemen of the press, you were there at the Police Headquatters when the chairman of the Congress Committee announced that there was no election and that he did not authorized any election in the state.

“We Only woke up this morning to hear that Senator Emmanuel Bwacha has won the Primary election. We want to reaffirm that there was no election in the state and there was no approval for any election.

“As far as we know, there was no duress whatsoever as claimed by Mr. Lawrence.

“This is because we were at the State Police Headquarters when Mr. Lawrence Onuchukwu announced that there were no elections and he had not approved for any elections.

“We want to inform you that we will follow it up with the internal processes of the party and act in accordance with the electoral act of 2022.

“We will exhaust all the avenues as loyal members of the party.

“We want to follow all these processes to be part of this party. However, if the National leadership of the Party is not prepared to accommodate the interest of the majority of the people of APC in Taraba State, we will think of other means of solving our problem.

“The six of us here are in unity and without fear. We are not going back in the struggle.

“The National Leadership must come and do election for the people to clearly vote for who they want to have as their candidate of the APC for the general elections.

“We don’t mind, any one of us that may emerge because all of us are capable. But they should follow due process of the law.”

However, Senator Bwacha has extended an olive branch to fellow contenders of the governorship ticket.

Addressing the press Friday evening, he said he would personally meet each aspirant to ensure they are on the same page to win Taraba for the APC.

He noted that he is a team player and would ensure that each of them are carried along in his mission to save Taraba from total collapse.

He enjoined them to join force with him to ensure the party occupies the government house after the election.