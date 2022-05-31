.

By Evelyn Usman

A businessman , Lawrence Olorungbon, his wife and three children have been found dead in thier apartment in Apapa area of Lagos.

The cause of thier death is yet to be ascertained, as detectives at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba, have begun investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

Vanguard gathered that secretary to the deceased, Njoku Treasure, could not reach her boss on his mobile line last Wednesday.

Attempt to further reach him the next day failed, consequent upon which she visited his residence in Apapa, only to meet the entrance door under lock and key.

She said an offensive odour pervaded the air and that there were flies buzzing around. She immediately alerted policemen at the Apapa division who visited the scene and forced the entrance door open, to behold the bodies in their decomposing state.

