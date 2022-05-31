.

By Nwabueze Okonkwo, ONITSHA

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Idemili North Local Government chapter in Anambra State has described the recent burning down of Idemili North Local Government Secretariat at Ogidi, near Onitsha as purely a senseless act of cowardice.

Chairman of the local government chapter of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Augustine Udo who stated this yesterday when he led the executive members of the chapter to an on-the-spot assessment of the extent of damages at the scene also described the yet-to-be identified armed arsonists as cowards since they could not come out boldly since the incident to claim their action.

Flanked by the chapter secretary, Conatus Nnaemeka Orjiako; Churchill Okafor, PRO; Amaefuna Emeka, Youth Leader and Ezenwaji Ngwudike, Ex-Officio; Udo said they were saddened by the arson because it is Idemili North people that are suffering the loss and not even the state or federal government.

According to the Ohanaeze chieftain, “this is equivalent to the end-SARS era when lives and properties were lost in quantum. The vehicles and number of structures damaged, including the court building and office furniture and equipment damaged are so enormous that they will not easily be rebuilt and replaced.

“Chinua Achebe Library located inside this compound was burnt down during the end SARS and the court and traditional rulers’ building which is sacrilegious in its own nature and we are not happy about that”.

Responding, Chairperson of National Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE Idemil North chapter, Mrs. Chinwe Nze who conducted them round the scenes, commended them for their show of concern and promised to convey their message to the Head of Service, HOS of the council area, Mr. Ezeibe when he returned to office.