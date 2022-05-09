A new entrant into the Nigerian growing wine market – Buonayanett, a premium brand, has promised to give Nigerians a memorable experience that is comparable to what is obtainable anywhere in the world.

The wine brand which was recently launched by Buonayanett Limited in Lagos, Nigeria confirmed the belief in many quarters that the county’s wine industry is growing daily.

Speaking at the product launch, the company’s chairman, Engineer Oladimeji stated that Buonayanett wine was crafted with the best of Italian grapes and is for those who are not afraid to try something exquisite and different from the norm.

He stated, “Buonayanett Rose and Lambrusco hold a special place in my heart, and it’s been amazing to watch our collective vision become a reality. It was born out of the desire to live from the heart, create purposeful moments for individuals and families and to share memorable moments with loved ones.

“We’re thrilled to meet the needs of both the wine lovers wanting to explore something new and those who are choosing to forgo highly priced alcoholic wines and champagnes, without having to compromise the standard of excellence.

“Buonayanett is the perfect choice for the bold, young, old and classy. It is the modern way to enjoy wine. It is simple, sustainable, affordable and convenient.”

Mrs. Janet Oladimeji, the company’s Managing Director further shared insights on the new product saying, “The Buonayanett Rose and Lambrusco flavour is a sparkler dripping in class. They both have a 10% alcoholic level with a smooth and bubbly feel, and taste that lingers for a long time on the palate. The elegant taste of these wines makes them perfect for all events, be it indoors or outdoors, at clubs, house parties, and other high energy events.

“Buonayanett is the wine you would want to take home with you after a stressful day’s job or a casual hangout with friends keeping the tone light, fostering togetherness and making things more fun. It is safe to say, the Buonayanett wine is a multipurpose wine which transcends beyond its use for celebrations, weddings, graduations and parties, it is a perfect fit for comfort, self-care and a show of love,” Mrs. Oladimeji explained.

“We have deep respect for the Nigerian wine community. This is our home, and we are thrilled to add our wine brand to the list of exclusive wine brands in Nigeria. Both Buonayanett wines are made from specially selected Italian grapes with no added additives. Our wines are therefore free of added sulfites, sugars, chemicals and pesticides.” She stated.

Buonayanett comprises a collection of two wine types, Buonayanett Rose and Buonayanett Lambrusco, all crafted from specially selected grapes in Italy. It comes in a 750 ml bottle selling at N4,500 per unit and 27,000 per carton of six, and a 3L bottle selling at N25,000 per unit and N150,000 per carton of 6 for both Rose and Lambrusco wine brands