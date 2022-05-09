.

— Nigeria needs a fearless leader

Dayo Johnson Akure

A Presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party and the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike has said that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in the last seven years has been known only for the killings of Nigerians.

He said this while addressing the partys delegates in Akure, the Ondo state capital yesterday evening.

Woke who lamented that the ruling party had done more harm than good to the country adding that” Nigeria had never been so divided in the history of the country.

According to him “l am here to make myself available to you that I want to run and win the presidential election of this country in 2023. I have chances of winning the presidential election for the PDP.

“Nigeria needs a fearless leader . Nigeria had never been divided like this as a country. No good news has come from the government of the APC . The only good news is killings here, killings here everyday.

” There have never been good news since 2015 that the ruling party take over the leadership of the country.

” Let no one deceive you, for being a businessman does not make you to be a good president. I started from the grassroots.”

Speaking, at the ceremony, the former governor of the State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko said the 2023 election would determine if the country would continue to be one.

Also, the party’s governorship candidate in the state, Mr Eyitayo Jegede said Wike deserved the support of the people of the State.

