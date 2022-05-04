By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday met with the Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), Antonio Guterres at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President received the UN chief and his delegation at the forecourt of the Presidential Villa, at about 3.03 pm.

After the short welcome ceremony, Buhari led Guterres to his office where they had a meeting before returning to brief the media.

At the briefing, President Buhari stressed the importance of the visit at a time the world’s attention is focused on the Russia-Ukraine war.

READ ALSO:

He also noted the effort to deal with terrorism and the role of the world body.

In his remark, Guterres said his visit was in solidarity with victims of terrorism.

He said he was forced to postpone his visit to Nigeria because of the war in Ukraine, noting that he was keen to carry on his habit of the last two years of identifying with Ramadan.

Guterres, who was earlier in Borno State, said with what he had seen, Nigeria would be able to defeat terrorism.

Vanguard News Nigeria