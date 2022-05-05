.

•Expresses shock, sadness over barbaric act

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has directed the military and other security agencies to apprehend and bring to justice, suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, who were allegedly behind the beheading of two soldiers in Imo State.

President Buhari also expressed deep condolences to the Nigerian Army and the families of Master Warrant Officer Audu Linus and his partner, Private Gloria Mathew who were beheaded after being shot by “the terrorist group”, IPOB, on Saturday as confirmed by the Nigerian Army.

Buhari’s order came on a day IPOB denied any involvement in the killing of the soldiers, saying God would not forgive the people who carried out the heinous act.

The President in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, said the corpses were inhumanely treated and gleefully posted on social media platforms.

“The President joins fellow citizens in expressing a deep sense of shock and condemns the barbarism of the perpetrators of this unfortunate incident, and similar acts of violence against law enforcement agents, describing it as alien to all cultures and civilizations.

“President Buhari calls on all leaders – community, regional and national – to speak with one voice, to show that the entire country is one against this cruel and barbaric act of violence. This is unacceptable.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of this sad and tragic incident. The President has directed the military authorities and other security agencies to do their utmost in apprehending the perpetrators of these barbaric acts and bring them to justice,” the statement read.

