President Muhammadu Buhari

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, on Wednesday, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to facilitate and ensure the emergence of a President of Igbo extraction in the 2023 general election, as well as the release of Nnamdi Kanu.

Disclosing this in a statement by the leader of MASSOB, Uchenna Madu, the group emphasized that the emergence of such President would “help the country diffuse many bottled anger which has fuelled agitations.

The statement read in part: “The leadership of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) demands for the immediate release of Nnamdi Kanu from detention as well as Nigeria President of Igbo extraction.

“As President Muhammadu Buhari visit Ebonyi State, MASSOB remind Mr. President that only the release of IPOB leader will douse tension in the zone as well as restoring peaceful atmosphere to the entire country.

“MASSOB will not be against the visit of President Buhari to Ebonyi state. We are making these two major demands as part of our own contribution to peace as being clamoured by well meaning citizens.

“MASSOB also remind President Muhammadu Buhari that continuous detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in DSS custody will only worsen the security challenges facing the country, it will also continue to affect the economy.

“MASSOB request from President Muhammadu Buhari to facilitate and ensure that one of the many southeast presidential aspirants succeeds him in 2023.”