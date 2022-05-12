President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, May 12, conferred on the Director-General of West African Health Organization, WAHO, Prof. Stanley Okolo the award of National Productivity Order of Merit (NPOM).

The letter of the award addressed to Okolo and signed by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chirs Ngige, said that the award was in recognition of his high productivity, hard work and excellence.

The letter further revealed that his recommendation was based on the report of the National Productivity Order of Merit Award Committee after a vigorous selection process.

The event which held at the banquet hall of the State House in Abuja was chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Okolo is making Nigeria and indeed West Africa proud with his numerous innovations in the area of health improvement, particularly his effort toward ending COVID-19 and other diseases in West Africa.

Okolo has also been championing the effort toward ending other numerous health challenges across West Africa.

Following his vision for West Africa and perhaps African healthcare system, the obstetrician and gynecologist believes that to improve population health, intervention programs in developing countries should address the wider issues of health and well-being as well as illness and disease. He is a strong advocate of using constructive disruption to achieve accelerated health improvement.

Okolo was nominated in March 2018 to head WAHO as one of Nigeria’s Statutory Appointees to the Economic Community of West Africa (ECOWAS). An award-winning leader, clinical academic, and executive coach, Professor Okolo has had key regional and international leadership roles in healthcare, academic partnerships, and professional organizations. His focus at the moment is the total eradication of dangerous diseases from the region through the production of vaccines and their effective distribution in order to attain a healthy West African region.