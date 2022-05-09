President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja after attending the Summit of Heads of State and Government 15th Conference of the Parties (Cop15) of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

Reports have it that the Nigerian leader had on Monday presented the country’s position at the summit.

The president had at a side event of the summit urged the World Bank, African Development Bank and other partners to support the One Planet Summit initiative and activate the 19 billion dollars pledge.

Also Read:

.Just In: Buhari leaves for UN confab in Côte d’Ivoire

In his capacity as the President of the Conference of Heads of State and Governments of the member states of the PAGGW, Buhari said:

“The inter basin transfer of water from Central Africa to the lake Chad should be taken seriously.”

The meeting was President Buhari’s first assignment at the PAGGW Conference of Heads of State and Government following his election to head the institution in December last year.

NAN reports that the president’s Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and other government officials welcomed the president at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Vanguard News Nigeria