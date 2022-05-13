By Kingsley Omonobi

The new Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar Kana on Thursday disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the payment of Debarment allowance to Military Veteran’s in the country as well as the creation of a new Department of Veterans Affair’s in the Ministry of Defence.

Recall that the issue of payment of debarment allowance to ex-soldier’s and veteran’s had been a contending matter of agitation by military pensioners resulting in several protest’s in recent months

The Permanent Secretary disclosed that these were part of the reforms ordered by President Buhari to ensure effective performance of the armed forces and a reform of the Defence Ministry.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar Kana, has said that the reform of Ministry of Defence is to bring effective performance of the Armed Forces and its Agencies.

Speaking during an interactive session with the media in Abuja, Dr. Kana A, explained that President Muhammadu Buhari has also approved the reform of the Ministry of Defence to function like the pentagon in the United States, where senior military officers work alongside the civilian staff within the same setting.

“We will not be directly involved in operations but we will handle the policy aspect of the defence to ensure the best for our troops,” he said.

He reiterated that the Federal Government is committed to reform the Defence Health System in order to provide quality services to personnel and their families, adding that the Armed Forces schools will be repositioned to meet International standard.

In her remarks, the Director, Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Defence, Mrs. Victoria Agba-Attah urged “the media to come on board as active partners to inform the public on the programmes of the Federal Government on Defence matters.”