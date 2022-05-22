Buchi Davids, whose real name is Nwadavid Godsgift had dreams of being a music star. Buchi Davids wasn’t just a dreamer, he had what it took to be a superstar too.

The 25 year-old artist is finally out of his shell and released his first single of the year “Come Around”

Come Around, Buchi Davids latest offering and reincarnation into Africa’s largest music market and pulse of the culture is a delightful Afro-infused record with bubbly, lustful and mellow vibes.

His lyrics are clear and they echo like poetry over the instrumentals made by another Lagos based producer Blaisebeats.

Buchi Davids released his first body of work before the end of the second quarter. He also notes that after taking a hiatus to better understand his sound, he’s been able to strike collaborations with bigger artists for his forthcoming project.

The prospective star’s work is out now.