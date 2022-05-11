By Gabriel Olawale

As part of activities to commemorate the World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day, the British Red Cross has visited the Oba of Ikorodu, Oba Kabiru Shotobi.

The Country Manager, British Red Cross, Mr. Karsten Voigt, said the Nigerian Red Cross Society was focusing on flood risk management and response to communities in Ikorodu, especially in times and also expanding its activities as well as to ensure long-term relationship with leaders of the community

He said, “We work with the Nigerian Red Cross, we do not come with our own ideas, we discuss with our partners here, and we are focused on preparedness and response to disasters, especially flooding, because when the rains falls, the marginalised communities get flooded.

“We’ve embarked on visits to communities in Lagos where we are currently involved in flood resilience building activities.”

The Chairman, Lagos Branch of Nigeria Red Cross, Mrs. Adebola Kolawole, said the society was committed to continuous engagement and alleviating the plight of the people through various acts of kindness.

She said, “Now that we have come to Ikorodu, we want the youths to be more involved in the activities of the Red Cross, and be friendly even as we carry out various projects to make life better for them.”

Responding, the monarch, expressed appreciation for the humanitarian services of the society to the people at the grassroots.

He said a cordial relationship had been established with the British Red Cross, and the society at large.