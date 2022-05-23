By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

There was pandemonium Monday evening in Calabar following the explosion of a mini pick van on Muritala Mohammed Highway Bebobsco axis killing the driver while the other occupant narrowly escaped death.

Vanguard gathered that the mini pick up van was conveying drums of adulterated diesel to an unknown destination, unfortunately, when they got to Bebobsco bus stop they had to slow down because of the speed bumps, but the driver didn’t see them on time and hard to stop with speed, this led to a spark and an explosion.

An eyewitness,Mr Gilbert said told Vanguard that the Mini Pick up was coming from EPZ direction before the tragic incident took place.

“It happened while the vehicle was on motion, you know there are some speed bumps around the area due to the opening that was made last year to allow vehicle make U-Turn , but the driver didn’t observe had to stop abruptly ,this led to the explosion.

“We suspect he was carrying adulterated Diesel because a normal product cannot explode like that , the conductor was fortunate as he was rushed to the hospital but the driver wasn’t so lucky as he was burnt beyond recognition while the mini pick up burnt to ashes.

Vanguard observed that the explosion caused heavy gridlock on highway as commuters tried to help the burning driver put off the fire but their efforts were futile as both the driver and his vehicles as well as the product he was carrying were all consumed by the raging fire.

It took about 20 minutes before the Federal Fire Service Operations truck got to the scene of the incident and then put off the fire.

Head of Operations, Federal Fire Service, Cross River, Mr Clement Bassey who confirmed the incident on telephone said they moved immediately they got the call about the incident unfortunately one if the occupant was already dead before they got to the scene.

“The information I got from the office is that the man has already died before our men got there.So far what we learnt was that the vehicle exploded on motion and the driver was burnt to aches,” he said