By Chinonso Alozie

The former governor of Imo state, Ikedi Ohakim, on Saturday officially withdrew from the Imo North Senatorial primaries because of the pressure of the zoning arrangement within the Imo North district.

Ohakim made his withdrawal known in a statement to newsmen in Owerri.

According to Ohakim, “It is with the highest sense of responsibility that I write to inform you of my withdrawal from the senatorial primaries for Imo North scheduled for Saturday, May 28, 2022.

“The decision to withdraw from the race was arrived at after due consultations with my family and close associates and after a thorough review of events in the last couple of days.

“I wish to assure the leadership of our great party at all levels of my commitment to the success of the party both now and in the future. May I also seize this opportunity to thank you for your encouragement and moral support while I was in the race.”

However, Ohakim’s withdrawal came a few days after pressure and arguments emanating from the political leaders of the Imo North senatorial district, which centred on zoning arrangements.

At the time of filing this report, the meeting with other sensational aspirants of Imo North was still ongoing in Owerri, to reach a consensus candidate.