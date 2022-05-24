Governor Nyesom Wike

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike has dissolved Rivers State Executive Council with immediate effect.

Chief of Staff to the governor and Senior Special Assistant (Protocol), have also been relieved of their office.

The Governor’s action, contained in the Tuesday morning statement by his Media Aide, Kelvin Ebiri, noted that, “Wike, commends the members the Rivers State Executive Council for their service and contribution to the development of the State. He has also wished them the best in all their future endeavours.

“Governor Wike has therefore instructed all the former members of the State Executive Council to hand over to the most senior officers in their respective ministries.”