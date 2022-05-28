By Nwafor Sunday

The former vice president and presidential aspirant, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Governor of Rivers state, Nyesome Wike and former Senate president, Bukola Saraki, have arrived the venue of the Peoples Democratic, Party, PDP.

The opposition party had scheduled today to elect its presidential candidate.

While coming in with his entourage, Wike and Saraki both walked majestically and was greeted thunderously by some delegates.

Governor Nyesome has to face former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Former Senate president, Bukola Saraki, Former senate president, Pius Ayim Pius, Governor of Cross River, Emmanuel Udom, and other aspirants.

Earlier before now, the Abia state governor Okezie Ikpeazu, has said that he has a soft spot for the Rivers state governor, Wike.

Ikpeazu opined: “I have a soft spot for governor Wike. My prayers are with him.

“You see, we need someone that can protect the rich and the poor. Someone that can protect the people. We need someone that can turn around Nigeria’s economy.”