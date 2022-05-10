….Says reports that we bought forms for Jonathan mischievous

By Nwafor Sunday

Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, has said it didn’t buy All Progressives Congress,APC, presidential nomination form for former President Goodluck Jonathan as being insinuated.



The group said this in a statement by its spokesman, Abdulazeez Sulaiman.



Yesterday a certain Fulani group purchased the 100 million naira presidential form for Jonathan

to be part of the 2023 Presidential election.

As the news filtered, some news media not Vanguard, reported accused Northern Group, CNG, of buying the form for Jonathan.

However, denying the report, CNG, through it’s spokesperson Suleiman said: “The attention of the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has been drawn to a piece of deliberately confusing report that has been trending since early evening of Monday, May 9th.

“We are particularly worried that the report which purportedly suggests that CNG has purchased the presidential nomination forms for former President Goodluck Jonathan was broadcast by such reputable outlets.



“We are therefore compelled to make the following clarifications for the benefit of the media and the general public.



“We have since advanced from being addressed as an obscure Coalition and assumed the status of a proper name having made a mark as the strongest voice in Northern Nigeria.



“For a very long time, CNG has come to be properly addressed as “The Coalition of Northern Groups ” and no longer “A Coalition of Northern Groups ” as featured in the trending report.



” We are aware of the recent proliferation of coalitions across the North and in Nigeria as a whole (mostly out of mischief), but we make bold to say categorically that the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has never since inception been involved in partisanship not to mention picking a particular candidate and purchasing forms for him.



“For the avoidance of doubt, the CNG is still committed to the search for a competent, credible Nigerian leader with the capacity to justly and fairly take all of us through and out of our current limitations.



“We advise the newborn coalitions to device a means of identification quite apart from the CNG and appreciate the concerns of our followers and supporters who have been calling us for clarification.”