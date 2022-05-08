Nollywood actress and producer of “Oba Opor ”, Kayode Arameeday Oluwapelumi is definitely fazed by the high rate of marriage breakups involving Nigerian celebrities. In a chat with Potpourri the voluptuous actress opined that she is touched by it but won’t be deterred by it as she is single and searching.

“It is not weird. It was a German Philosopher, Friedrich Nietzsche, said “It is not a lack of love, but a lack of friendship that makes unhappy marriages.” When friendship expires, love becomes tired. Therefore, a breakup/divorce is better than death. There is no need to force a marriage that is not working after efforts have been made,” she declares.

Arameeday, as she is being called on Instagram asserts that incessant celebrity marriage breakups doesn’t scare her and wouldn’t stop her from having a go at the institution.

“Because something doesn’t work for someone doesn’t mean it won’t work for me. However, it is a good way for me to learn some of the things that may not make a marriage work. In effect, I would avoid their own mistakes when my time comes. It is reasonable to learn from other people’s mistakes,” she states.

On the question of Mr Right, she avers, “One cannot choose the best for oneself, only God can. I believe in divine intervention as much as I believe in personal scrutiny. In as much as the supposed “Mr. Right” meets up with some of the things I love, then he is the one. I won’t delete prayers from the choosing process. Yes, I’m single and searching (If you are). Some of the traits he needs to have are solicitude, God-fearing, and he must be ambition. In as much as he has respect for God and humans, we are good.”

