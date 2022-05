By Nwafor Sunday

Professor of political economy and co-convener of the National Consultative Front (NCFront), Pat Utomi has stepped down for the former governor of Anambra state, Mr Peter Obi to emerge the presidential candidate of Labour Party.

Utomi announced his decision on Monday during the national convention of the party.

Vanguard had reported how Obi had arrived the venue of the convention, which is taking place in Delta state.