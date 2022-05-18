.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo has affirmed Senator Ademola Adeleke as a validly elected candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the July 16 governorship election.

The court consequently dismissed the suit filed by Prince Dotun Babayemi, seeking to be declared the valid candidate of the party for the poll.

In his judgement which took over an hour, Justice Nathaniel Ayo-Emmanuel, held that the primary elecion conducted at the WOCDIF Centre, Osogbo, on the 8th of March, 2022, which produced Babayemi was null and void.

Details later…