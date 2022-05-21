.

By Bose Adelaja

Two persons were recovered dead while three others were rescued, on Saturday, when a storey building under construction collapsed in Lagos Island, leaving some construction workers trapped.

Eyewitnesses’ accounts have it that the incident occurred during the downpour in the afternoon. The building is located at Freeman Road, Lagos Island.

The first body was pulled out of the rubble at about 4.50pm, while the second was pulled out two hours later, even as a crowd of sympathisers besieged the scene.

Ibrahim Farinloye, the Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Lagos State Territorial District, who confirmed the incident, said responders were on their way.

The Saturday incident occured barely two weeks after a three-storey building collapsed at Ibadan Street, Ebute-Meta, Lagos.

Flood grounds Lagos

In a related development, road users in Lagos were stranded on Saturday, during the downpour that grounded some parts of Lagos.

Reports from Osborne inward Alfred Rewane Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, indicated flash flood in the area, which slowed down vehicular movement into Ikoyi.

Places like Mile 2, Baiyeku in Ikorodu, Lagos Island, Bariga, Shomolu, Ketu, Kosofe and Ajegunle-Apapa to mention but a few, were not spared from the flash floods as many commuters were left with the option of trekking far distances to their destinations.

Similarlly, some parts of Ikeja under Bridge on Obafemi Awolowo Road was said to have experienced flash floods, which resulted in traffic jam that lasted hours.

