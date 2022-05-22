By Emmanuel Okogba

A resilient Manchester City came from two goals down to beat Aston Villa and retained their title, ending Liverpool’s hopes of achieving a quadruple this season.

In almost what seemed like a repeat of 2012 when Aguero left it late, City had to throw everything they had to grind out the result.

Substitute Ilkay Gundogan scored twice as Manchester City netted three times in less than six second-half minutes to earn a remarkable 3-2 turnaround win over Aston Villa and seal a sixth Premier League title.

Villa took the lead on 37 minutes with their first shot of the match, Matty Cash heading Lucas Digne’s cross past Ederson.

Ollie Watkins missed a glorious chance to make it 2-0, stabbing a shot wide, before Philippe Coutinho doubled Villa’s advantage on 69 minutes.

Gundogan headed in at the far post from Raheem Sterling’s cross to pull a goal back with 14 minutes remaining.

It was 2-2 on 78 minutes, Rodri striking low into the bottom-left corner.

The comeback was complete when Kevin De Bruyne drove into the box and crossed for Gundogan to tap in.

City end the season one point ahead of Liverpool while Villa finish 14th on 45 points.