.

By Idowu Bankole

Former Nigerian president, Doctor Goodluck Jonathan has denied knowledge and authorization of the purchased N100m APC presidential forms, describing it as an insult to his person.

Special Assistant to the ex-President on media, Ikechukwu Eze said, in a terse statement that, while the ex-president appreciates the overwhelming requests by Nigerians to join the 2023 presidential race, Jonathan has not committed himself to this request.

Also Read:

2023: How Fulani group, Almajiri sold cows to pick APC Forms for Jonathan

He said,

“It has come to our notice that a group has purportedly purchased Presidential Nomination and Expression of Interest forms, of the All Progressives Congress APC, in the name of former President Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

“We wish to categorically state that Dr. Jonathan was not aware of this bid and did not authorize it.

“We want to state that if the former President wanted to contest an election, he would make his intentions clear to the public and will not enter through the back door.

“While we appreciate the overwhelming request by a cross-section of Nigerians, for Dr. Jonathan to make himself available for the 2023 Presidential election, we wish to state, that he has not in anyway, committed himself to this request.

“Buying a presidential aspiration form in the name Dr. Jonathan without his consent, knowing the position he had held in this country, is considered an insult to his person. The general public is therefore advised to disregard it.

Recall Vanguard had reported how Fulani groups and Almajiris sold cows to purchase the N100m APC presidential nomination forms for the ex-President, on Monday.

Vanguard News Nigeria