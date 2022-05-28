Senator Abdullahi Adamu

.Says, party chairman using Buhari to cover up failure

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Amid the confusion that has trailed its back and forth regarding its Presidential Convention, the ruling All Progressives Congress APC is now enmeshed in a fresh round of crisis.

Like in the past, the crisis this time has also emanated from the barely two-month-old National Working Committee NWC of the party led by Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

A member of the NWC and National Vice Chairman, Northwest, Malam Salihu Moh. Lukman has alleged that most NWC decisions have been laid fallow as Adamu has refused to implement them.

He also accused Adamu of using President Muhammadu Buhari as a cover-up for the former’s inability to make headway regarding the screening of the party’s presidential aspirants.

Lukman said in spite of the multitude of challenges afflicting the party, Adamu has remained largely inaccessible, hence his (Mustapha’s) decision to write him a letter.

