*Promises to fill vacant positions soon

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Friday held a valedictory session with ten ministers that tendered their resignation letters to pursue their political ambition in the 2023 elections.

President Buhari also promised to fill as soon as possible the vacuum created by the departure of the ministers.

Minister of information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the validatory session at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to Alhaji Mihamned, the outgoing Ministers that attended the session were, Rotimi Amaechi (Transportation), Chris Ngige (Labour and Employment), Godswill Akpabio (Niger Delta Affairs), Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu (Science and Technological Innovation), Timipre Sylva State for Petroleum Resources), Tayo Alasoadura (State for Niger Delta Affairs), Dame Tallen Paulen (Women Affairs), Uche Ogar (State for Mines and Steel Development), Abubakar Malami (Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice) and Emeka Nwajuba (State for Education), who was absent but with a permission.

Details later…