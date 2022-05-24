.

By Miftaudeen Raji

After hours of siege to his Maitama residence in Abuja, earlier on Tuesday, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, finally arrested former Governor Rochas Okorocha.

Vanguard gathered that the embattled ex-Imo governor Rochas Okorocha was whisked away by EFCC operatives, who shot sporadically to disperse a crowd of supporters who had come to show solidarity with the Imo Senator.

A source in the EFCC disclosed to Vanguard that, Rochas Okorocha, a presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress may remain with the Commission till May 30th.

