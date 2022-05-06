By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The National Leader of All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, and all presidential aspirants in the 2023 general poll are currently in a crucial stakeholders’ meeting at Lagos House, Marina.

Others at the meeting include Lagos State Governor, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu, who is the host, Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, Minister of the interior, Rauf Aregbesola, Minister for Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, former Governor of Ekiti State, Otunba Niyi Adebayo and Dr Iyiola Omisore.

As of 7.30 pm, the meeting was being held behind closed doors, which also have in attendance, the conveners, former National Chairman of APC, Pa Bisi Akande and former Ogun State Governor, Aremo Olusegun Osoba was still ongoing.

Aregbesola arrived in Osinbanjo’s convoy at about 6.45 pm and was ushered into the main hall.

According to a source, the meeting is centre around arriving at a mutual consensus of candidates among the various presidential aspirants from the South West region of the country in the forthcoming APC primaries.

