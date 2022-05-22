By Dennis Agbo

Fifteen (15) out of sixteen (16) Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirants from Enugu East Senatorial district have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to accept, without hesitation, any one among them whom Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi chooses to become the candidate of the party in the May 28 governorship primary election of the party for the 2023 general election.

The 15 candidates are all from Enugu East Senatorial district with the exception of Prof. Hillary Edeoga who failed to produce himself for meeting where the undertaking was entered into before the Enugu East Traditional Rulers council led by its Chairman, HRH Igwe Julius Nnaji the Odezuluigbo II of Nike, on Saturday.

In the MoU, sighted by Vanguard, the aspirants also agreed not to drag the fallout of the Governor Ugwuanyi’s choice and the primary election to any court of law, agreeing also, that those not favoured by the choice would be carried along in the new government to be formed in 2023.

Part of of the MoU reads:

“In a determined effort to sustain the peaceful political environment fostered by the consultative administrative style of His Excellency Rt.Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and to ensure a sustained brotherly and fraternal political zone both before and after the PDP

governorship primaries, we, the governorship aspirants from the Enugu–East Senatorial Zone, hereby collectively and individually commit to the following:

“A campaign devoid of rancour and animosity, devoid of blackmail, sabotage, hatespeech, and any other act(s) capable of sowing discord and negatively impacting the cohesion, peace, and unity of Enugu–East Senatorial Zone and Enugu State in

general.

“A peaceful campaign that ensures every candidate and his supporters are

accommodated within the structure of whoever wins the primary nomination; Peaceful primaries devoid of violence and other acts that could compromise the peace and security of the Enugu–East Senatorial Zone and the entire Enugu State.

“A compromise on matters that will promote unity, law, and order during the campaign and election period; Respect for the Governor of Enugu State and acceptance of his choice of a candidate

from this group in the best interests of the Enugu–East Senatorial Zone and Enugu State at large.

“The avoidance of litigation as a result of the primaries’ conduct, regardless of who ultimately wins;

The eventual integration and accommodation of all aspirant interests in any government led by a victorious aspirant from the Enugu–East Senatorial Zone.”

It was prepared under the auspices, guidance, and direction of the Traditional Rulers Council of the Enugu–East Senatorial Zone, and the PDP Zonal Chairman, Enugu-East Senatorial Zone, Chief Nnamdi Nwafor

and adopted at the Nike Lake Resort Hotel in Enugu.

The Aspirants who signed the MoU were: Prof Bart Nnaji,

Dr Bar. Peter Mbah, Hon. Bar. Chijioke J.Edeoga, Senator Gil Nnaji,

Captain Evarest Nnaji, H.E. Rev. Ifeanyi R. Nwoye,

Sir Chinyeaka Ohaa,

Dr. G.O.C. Ajah,

Dr. Kingsley Udeh,

Pastor Engr. Beloved Dan Anike,

Hon. Bar. Nwabueze Ugwu,

Dr Josef Ken Onoh,

Engr. Erasmus Anike,

Prof. Jehu Nnaji and

Chukwudi Abraham Nneji.