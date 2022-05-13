The Deputy Majority Leader of the Nigerian Senate and the Asiwaju of Akoko land, Professor Robert Ajayi Boroffice has declared support for the second term bid of the lawmaker representing Akoko North East/North West Federal Constituency, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

In a press statement issued by his media aide, Kayode Fakuyi, the senator described Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo as performing lawmaker and the pride of Akoko Land.

The senator directed all his political associates and supporters in Akoko North East/North West Federal Constituency to mobilise support for the second-term ambition of the lawmaker.

The senator said the re-election of Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo is his personal project and urged the people to disregard any rumour suggesting he is sponsoring or supporting another aspirant in the Federal Constituency.