Engr. Stephen Moses, Director of Engineering, Nigerian Television Authority (NTA); Mr. John Ugbe, Chairman, Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) and CEO, MultiChoice Nigeria; Mr. Guy Murray-Bruce, President, Silverbird Group and Chairman, The Nigeria Broadcasting Awards (TNBA) Steering Committee; Dr. Yemisi Bamgbose, Executive Secretary, BON; and Mr. Jenkins Alumona, CEO, Strategic Outcomes Limited and Consultant, TNBA at the unveiling of The Nigeria Broadcasting Awards Logo in Lagos on Tuesday

As a way of recognizing and rewarding excellence in the broadcast media industry, the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) has announced the country’s first industry-wide reward and recognition event, The Nigeria Broadcasting Awards (TNBA).

TNBA, scheduled to hold in October, was announced on Tuesday, in Lagos, where the event logo was also unveiled by BON Chairman, Mr. John Ugbe.

The BON Chairman, who is also Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, stated that the awards were instituted to formally celebrate the excellence of broadcast media professionals, responsible for providing daily information, public enlightenment, and entertainment to Nigerians.

He disclosed that the decision to institute TNBA was taken at the BON 76th General Assembly, which approved the composition of the Awards Steering Committee drawn from public and private broadcast media houses under the chairmanship of Mr. Guy Murray-Bruce, President, Silverbird Group.

Ugbe equally announced the appointment of Strategic Outcomes Limited as consultants to the Awards Steering Committee.

“BON is, therefore, organizing The Nigeria Broadcasting Awards (TNBA) to recognize and reward excellence in the Broadcast Media industry,” Ugbe said.

He equally announced that the awards, for which BON and non-BON members are eligible, will have 13 categories. These include Radio Station/ Best Television Station of the Year, Best Radio Station/ Best Television- News in English, Best Radio Station/ Best Television Station-Indigenous Language, Best Radio/ Best Television Station- Original Production in English and Best Radio / Best Television Station-Original Production in Indigenous Language.

They also include awards for Best Radio Best Television Station in Documentary/ Feature in English, Best Radio/ Best Television Station -Documentary/ Feature in Indigenous Language, Best Radio/ Best Television Show in English and Best Radio/ Best Television Show in Indigenous Language.

Others are Newscaster of the Year- Radio/ Television, Reporter of the Year -Radio/Television, Presenter of the Year – Radio/Television and Special Contributions to the Broadcast Industry.

Murray-Bruce, Chairman of the Awards Steering Committee, expressed hope that the awards will spur broadcast media professionals to greater standards of practice.

The event attracted many big names in the industry.

BON is the umbrella body of all private, public, commercial and community electronic media organisations in the country and has over 300 broadcast platforms as members.