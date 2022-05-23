By Chinonso Alozie

The lead counsel to the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, on Sunday alleged that blood-sucking demons have taken over the South East region.

Ejiofor stated this to newsmen in Owerri while commenting on the recent killings in the South East region by gunmen as well as kidnappings.

He described them as infiltrators who want to destroy the South East region.

To end it, the IPOB lawyer urged the people of the South-East to provide relevant information on how to track the criminal group operating in the SoSouth Eastone.

According to Ejiofor, “Our Land is under siege by blood-sucking demons. It is no longer in doubt that the insecurity rocking the South-East region has taken an entirely troubling dimension and cannot be allowed to continue.

“On the 21st day of May 2022, I was inundated with the most unbelievable news making rounds, of the gruesome torture and subsequent beheading of one Mr Okechukwu Okoye and his co-traveller in Anambra state by their abductors.

“I was shattered and in disbelief! I kept making calls until late into the night to ascertain its authenticity, and very sadly, this has been confirmed as true. This is the latest in a spree of mindless and barbaric killings that are ongoing in the South-East in recent times.

“We, Igbos have been known for our hospitality, love and open-door policy to all and sundry. We take pride in being industrious by making something out of nothing wherever we find ourselves on this planet earth. May I assure you all at this point, that my indefatigable Client – Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will be gravely shocked and saddened by this dastardly act too, having previously and severally mandated me in the past to condemn such barbaric act on his behalf.

“No doubt, our enemies have boldly infiltrated our land and now operating unchecked. Hence, there must be an immediate stop to these dastardly acts by these blood-sucking demons currently desecrating our land.”

“We, therefore, call on every well-meaning person living in the South-East, to join hands together to provide relevant information that would help to fish out these marauders, so that they are publicly dealt with in line with the dictates of the law. It is the collective responsibility of everyone to rise to this challenge. This is not in our culture, and certainly not our style. The time is now!!!

“It is crystal clear that criminals are on a rampage. These monsters that kidnap for ransoms have no connection whatsoever with the freedom fighting movement. They are impostors and hirelings whose singular objective is to kill and destroy in a calculated attempt to demonize IPOB,” Ejiofor said.