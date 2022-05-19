Recently, a politician in Rivers state called the Transport Minister, Rotimi Chibuike Amechi a ‘mugu’, a derogatory local parlance.

This has gotten widespread condemnations from all quarters decrying the use of harsh words in describing the minister.

Reacting, an indigene of the state, Jerry Wanodi who is President of Porsche Oil Group of Companies, grassroots philanthropist and humanitarian in service said “this is wrong and politics shouldn’t be a bitter thing. We should be careful how we address ourselves. I totally condemn such a statement coming from Nwanosike.

“Amaechi has attained a noble height, from being a governor to a senior minister and apart from that, Amaechi isn’t your age mate. The difference between you and him is like night and day. I wonder why you should come to social media and catch “cruise” with the name of the honorable Minister. This is wrong,” he added.

“Amaechi and Wike are friends and have been together since the 1990s irrespective of their political leanings. You are just a local government chairman and it is wrong to use such a word. We the Ikwerre people demand that Nwanosike apologizes to the generality of the Ikwerre people and Rivers state, ” he concluded.

Amaechi has a presidential ambition as Wike, and both being from Rivers State have seen many of their followers pitch tents against each other. Indigenes of the state have called for calm and encouraged parties to eschew politics of bitterness and embrace each other irrespective of the political camp they find themselves in.