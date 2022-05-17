By Steve Oko

Bishop Sunday Onuoha is set to formally declare for the Abia State 2023 governorship race under the platform of the African Democratic Congress, ADC.

The Item, Bende Local Government Area- born cleric who has been under intense pressure to join the governorship race will likely emerge the sole candidate of ADC, where he has of late, moved over to.

He was initially expected to run under the ruling People’s Democratic Party, PDP, but may have jettisoned the idea as he has joined the ADC.

Bishop Onuoha was the beautiful bride at ADC party congress at Kolping Society Umuahia when he stormed the arena with his swarming crowd of supporters.

This is as the Abia State Chairman of the party, Mr Donorman Obinna, has decried what he called ” money politics” in the state, describing the phenomenon as a danger signal.

The former News Editor of the New Telegram, who spoke during the congress of the party in Umuahia, identified the party’s greatest challenge as changing the mindset of electorates in the state from money politics to idealogy politics.

“Our greatest challenge is how to convince Abians to change their orientation and make them abandon money politics.

“For the past 24 years the PDP has taught them that politics is all about sharing money during elections.

“So when you call people for a political meeting they will be thinking you are going to give them money. How to change the minds of the electorates is our challenge now.

“But I can tell you that Abians are beginning to see it as an obligation to jettison the money mentality to elect a leader of their choice.”

The veteran Journalist said that past Governors of the State who came from different backgrounds had failed to meet the aspirations of the state, hence the need to try “a man of God”.

“Our governorship candidate fits into our ideology as a political party. All the people in the state are beginning to accept them and they are even telling us to assist them get their PVCs to vote for them.

“We have tried a business man, he failed us, we tried a scholar in Government he failed us, I think it’s time for us to try men of integrity and I believe that with our ideology and quality of candidates we will produce the next Governor of Abia state”.