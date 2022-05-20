. Unveils 7-point agenda

By Steve Oko

Bishop Sunday Onuoha, Friday, formally joined the 2023 governorship race for Abia State under the platform of the African Democratic Congress, ADC.

The former Special Assistant to the President on Privatisation, and Co-chair of Interfaith Peace and Dialogue Forum, made the declaration at a media parley in Umuahia.

“Today, I wish to officially announce that I am the gubernatorial aspirant of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), a political party which is currently the 3rd largest political party in Nigeria with regards to national spread and the 4th political party in Nigeria with regard to the number of elected positions occupied by ADC in Nigeria”, the Methodist cleric declared.

Click to watch Vanguard Personality of the Year Award

He unveiled his seven-point agenda which he identified as : Security and Social Welfare, Digital Economy and Information Technology Transformation, Transparency and Accountability, and International Relations/Development Agencies.

Others were Job Creation/Youth and Women Empowerment, Agriculture and Rural Development, Participatory Governance, Education for sustainable development, Accessible Basic Health for All,

Trade and Commerce, and Faith Community for Development.

Bishop Onuoha who expressed optimism over clinching the party’s ticket said he had full knowledge of the challenges of the state, and would tackle them head long if elected Governor.

“Having crisscrossed all parts of Abia State, I can humbly tell you that I know the issues, problems and challenges amongst my people. I have sat and talked to, and sometimes felt the ache of a people who want nothing more than a change from the bleak status-quo.

READ ALSO:

” After a solemn mediation about our dear State, I have developed and summarized an 11 -point agenda which covers all critical sectors of our life as a people, and I believe that addressing these needs will transform this city as we hoist our light high on the hilltop and shine proudly like we are truly meant to.” Bishop Onuoha said.

Responding to a questions about the security situation of the South East zone, Bishop Onuoha pleaded with the Federal Government to apply political solution to the issue of the detained Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

He said he had previously made moves with top Igbo stakeholders to Presidential villa to appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari for Kanu’s release to douse tension in the zone.

” There is need to find political solution to the Nnamdi Kanu’s situation, because it has caused a whole lot of agitation. I was part of a delegation that met with President Buhari last November to demand political solution, if FG had done what we begged for, Kanu would have been released by now”.

ADC Deputy Chairman in the state, Mazi Kanu O. Kanu, described Bishop Onuoha as a rare asset needed to rescue Abia.

End