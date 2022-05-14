.

..says tax payments long automated

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue Internal Revenue Service, BIRS, says it has automated its revenue collection processes warning that no staff is allowed to manually collect revenue from prospective tax payers in the state.

The Board also cautioned that no staff is permitted to collect taxes and revenues without the use of the Point of Sale, POS, device in line with the policy of the BIRS.

The BIRS management in a statement weekend in Makurdi, by the Media Assistant to the Executive Chairman, Mr. Suswam Terhemba, urged tax payers to ensure they are issued POS receipts and not manual receipts for such payments to be valid.

Part of the statement read, “the management of BIRS reiterate to the general public that the service has since stopped the issuance of manual receipts on all revenue collections.

“All collections have been automated, therefore no staff of the service is permitted to collect any tax without the use of the official POS. We advise the public to always insist to be issued with a POS receipt upon payment of any tax item to BIRS.

“Also, tax payers must always insist on the use of POS for tax payment as the service shall not accept or recognize any manual receipts.”

While assuring transparent handling of tax payments in the state, the statement added that the Mrs. Mimi Adzape-Orubibi led management would not relent in its fight against illegal revenue collectors extorting unsuspecting business people and road users in parts of the state.