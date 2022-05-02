High-flying Chicago real estate investor, Aguda Olufemi Michael is not one to hide his Nigerian roots, hence, he avails himself of every opportunity to clarify his background as he did in a recent media interview.



“I grew up in Lagos, the second child of a family of five kids. It is in that city I had my primary education and while I started my secondary school education at Baptist Boys High School, Abeokuta, in Ogun State, I eventually moved back to Lagos to complete my senior secondary classes,” Femi Aguda (as he is better known) disclosed.

Continuing, he unravelled further details about his higher studies and training. “I had my first degree in Nigeria, at the Federal University of Technology Akure, where I was trained as a Metallurgy and Materials Engineer. But I earned a Business degree from Cardiff Metropolitan University, Wales, UK, before I moved to Chicago, USA, in December 2015.”

Currently, a resident of Frankfort, Il, a suburb of Chicago with his wife and two kids, Femi Aguda’s real estate career―which started in 2017 when he obtained his license after a one-year internship with a real estate investor―is soaring.



The Nigerian was, until recently, a board member of the Chicago Association of Realtors Global Real Estate Council.



Presently, he is trying to bring his experience and success to bear on the empowerment of young Nigerians, he said.



“Recently, I have been doing a lot of speaking engagements both to realtors in Nigeria and entrepreneurs alike where I teach, motivates on industry and life experiences. I also plan in future to invest in real estate development in Nigeria,” he affirmed.

The real estate professional, a car freak, also provided insights into his love for automobiles, saying: “I love cars, especially luxury and fast cars. It is not a hobby I developed in my adult life, but a childhood love.

When I was younger, I could tell which car was pulling up just by seeing the headlights in the dark.”

He added: “One of the ways I relax is by taking a long drive with music playing. I hope to be a car collector someday.”