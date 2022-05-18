Binance, the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, will hold the “Block & Brunch,” a networking event for professionals as it continues its mission to increase the freedom of money, drive blockchain adoption and enable greater financial accessibility for Africans. The event targets professionals who are crypto newbies and enthusiasts for an afternoon of learning and networking.

The first edition of the Binance Block & Brunch will take place at Gbagada, Lagos on May 28, 2022 at noon. The event will offer high-quality blockchain conversations and knowledge sharing, providing professionals with opportunities that exist in crypto and across the Binance ecosystem. Subsequent editions will be hosted across major African cities with the same objective.

The conversations will a wide range of topics, including and not limited to Blockchain Technology & Use Cases; Career opportunities in crypto & blockchain; The concept of Peer2Peer (P2P); Introduction to NFTs; Binance products (Earn, Pay & NFT marketplace) and Crypto regulation.

As a leader in blockchain education, Binance continues to provide avenues for enthusiasts to network and ensure people have access to the right information about the workings of the ecosystem.