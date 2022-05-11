…Lady in tears receives N5m as artists get N2m

.Man receives tricycle, N500k

It was a day marked with tears of joy, shock and destiny recovery for beneficiaries as Warri based billionaire prophet, Jeremiah Fufeyin yesterday slashes N8.3 million to empower Nigerians.

While one of the beneficiaries went home with N5 million, some dancers smiled to the bank with N2 million as another went away with other cash gift, including a young man who got tricycle and N500, 000 cash gift.

Regarded as the ‘night of money rain’, the prophet gifted the Dance Academy, who performed at the programme N2 million saying that the gift would further empower the academy to improve in their talent and strengthen them to go places.

https://youtu.be/a68Gd3onTtU

He equally gave a young man, who hails from Benue State, Gowon Wisdom Oloye a tricycle and cash gift of N500, 000, saying that the gift was in fulfillment of an earlier promise.

While the prophet equally gave N500, 000 to three women who gave birth during the programme, a lady with an artistic drawing skills trending online of the generous prophet and beautiful wife was empowered with N5 million to push her dream forward and also an all expense trip to Dubai with her beloved husband. This is just out of the box, kindness at it’s best.

The prophet disclosed that he was moved after reading online the lady’s testimony and amazed at her skills in drawing the prophet and his wife and was forced to invite her.

“I was not only moved by the drawing but how she advertised the work of God. There are people who only specialize in bringing down people of God on the internet. I am supporting your work because you promoted the work of God,” Fufeyin said gifting her N5 million.

Nigerians all over social media are moved by the nonstop show of love and kindness form the Prophet in Mercy City Warri.