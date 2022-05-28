By Olayinka Latona

The Bible Society of Nigeria, BSN has unveiled a new Mission and Vision Statements with a view to raising community of people empowered by the word of God to make global impact.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony in Lagos, General Secretary and Chief Executive Officer, BSN, Pastor Samuel Sanusi, said that the new vision statement which reads: “To grow a community of Nigerian Christians Empowered by the Holy Bible to make positive global impact” and the mission statement: “Making the Holy Bible available and affordable to Nigerians in their preferred language and format, helping them engage with the word of God through life-transforming programmes,” is aimed at raising community of people empowered by the word of God to make global impact.

He said: “We have crafted a broader, bolder and future-focused vision statement. This new vision will be driven by our new mission statement. In addition to making the bible available and affordable, we will pursue vigorously our life transforming programmes which help people engage with the word of God.

Sanusi said that this is coming at a time when the country seems to be in dire straits where all manner of crime and criminality have pervaded the nooks and crannies of Nigeria.

He said: “Terrorism, banditry, corruption, kidnapping and mindless killings have become common place in our country. The killing of a member representing Aguata II Constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon. Okechukwu Okoye and many others are condemnable.

“If there is anything we need in Nigeria today in every sphere of our lives, it is a community of people who have the fear of God. I want to use this medium to call on Nigerians to turn to God as this is the antidote to the socio-economic and political challenges confronting us a country,” he said.

While giving a breakdown of some of its achievements, Sanusi said that the society rose from a humble beginning to lead the rest of Africa in Bible distribution and are currently among the top 10 Bible distributors in the world and leads the entire world in English Bible distribution. We are not resting on our.

“Twice we have broken global record in Bible translation. Whereas, the United Bible Societies, our global fellowship set a minimum of 12 years as target for completion of any Bible translation project, we did Igala common language Bible in 11 years and completed Okun Language Bible in six years, making these two Bibles the fastest in the world,” he said.

However, while the old mission statement was “To meet the scriptural needs of every Nigerian in general, Christian Churches and Confessions in particular and to help people interact with the word of God”, the vision statement states: “To achieve the widest possible effective distribution of the Holy Scripture by being the most cost-effective scripture publisher in Africa.”