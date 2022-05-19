By Adesina Wahab

A leading aspirant in the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ilaje-Ese Odo Federal Constituency of Ondo State, Otunba Ayara Olamigoke, has urged APC leaders in the state to be wary of some aspirants, who are going about dropping their names as being their preferred candidates.

Olamigoke, in a statement, yesterday, alleged that such persons, one of whom is a former commissioner in the state, were bent on causing disharmony between Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and his deputy, because of their desperation to become members of the House of Representatives.

He said the former commissioner (names withheld), recently went to town with some publications intended to mislead the public about developments in the constituency.

Olamigoke, added that he decided to inform the public of the true nature of happenings in the area for posterity sake.

“Ordinarily, we would have ignored the publication because we know the aspirant behind it is someone without any electoral value but we have decided to respond in order to put the records straight.

“There is no time Otunba Ayara Olamigoke has relied on the deputy governor of Ondo State to support or push him through to get the ticket of the party, rather he has been going about peacefully talking to various leaders, excos, members and delegates of the party for support.

“We begin to wonder why another aspirant, who moved from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to the APC in 2016 and was made a commissioner, would want to soil the hard earned and mutually respected working relationship between the governor and the deputy governor with his ambition that is not backed by his people.”