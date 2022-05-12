C

A leading aspirant in the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ilaje-Ese Odo Federal Constituency of Ondo State, Otunba Ayara Olamigoke, has advised APC leaders in the state to be wary of some aspirants who are going about dropping their names as being their preferred candidates.



In a statement yesterday, he said that such persons, one of whom is a former commissioner in the state, were bent on causing disharmony between Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and his deputy because of their desperation to become members of the House of Representatives.

Olamigoke said the former commissioner, (name withheld), recently went to town with some publications intended to mislead the public about developments in the constituency.



He added that he decided to inform the public of the true nature of happenings in the area for posterity sake.



‘’Ordinarily, we would have ignored the publication because we know the aspirant behind it is someone without any electoral value but we have decided to respond in order to put the records straight.



‘’There is no time Otunba Ayara Olamigoke has relied on the Deputy Governor of Ondo State to support or push him through to get the ticket of the party, rather he has been going about peacefully talking to various leaders, excos, members and delegates of the party for support which is the right thing to do in politics and politicking and the support he is getting from these people is overwhelming as he is truly the people’s choice for the job.



‘’We begin to wonder why another aspirant who moved from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to the APC in 2016 and was made a commissioner would want to soil the hard earned and mutually respected working relationship between the governor and the deputy governor with his ambition that is not backed by his people’



“When he joined the APC, he was given political appointments despite that many foundation members of the party were more capable and competent to hold those positions but they accepted it in good faith and supported him.



“We humbly suggest that the governor should thread carefully with such character/person as this perceived rosy relationship will automatically turn sour in no distance time.



‘’However, despite serving years as commissioner he cannot boast of any development or project he has brought to his constituency, if he has done that or any positive impact he has attracted to his local government area he should point it out.



If he had done so well someone like Ayara Olamigoke wouldn’t have come out to vie for the position of House of Representatives with the full support of the people in the area that are clamouring for good representation’’ Olamigoke stated further that the ex-commissioner should be more concerned with how to redeem his image and appeal to his people to support him, rather than tarnishing the image and soiling the working relationships of the leaders of the party and leaders in government.



“This is democracy, we advise other aspirants to peacefully canvas for support from party members rather than fuelling bad blood where there is none between leaders of the party and leaders in the government’’ Olamigoke added.