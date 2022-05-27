By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The lawmaker representing Katsina-Ala/Ukum/Logo Federal, Constituency in the National Assembly, Dr. Richard Gbande, Friday distributed over N100million worth of empowerment items to his constituents in Ukum Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state in fulfillment of the promises he made to them.

The distribution came few weeks after the lawmaker also distributed cars and motorbikes to individuals as well as security personnel in his constituency to ease their movement and also aid their task of securing the lives and property of the people.

Addressing beneficiaries at Kimbis Hotel Zaki Biam, Ukum LGA, the lawmaker urged the beneficiaries of the intervention to put them to good use to improve their livelihoods.

Represented by his Senior Legislative Aide and former Caretaker Chairman of the Local Government Council, Dr. James Nyitse, the Deputy Chairman, House Standing Committee on Commerce said “my intention and desire to always keep in touch with my people and reach out to them is primarily to give them that sense of belonging and ensure that their lives get better.”

The federal lawmaker while assuring his people of more dividends of democracy reechoed the impact and importance of constituency empowerment interventions saying, “it helps to ameliorate the rate of poverty among the people by engaging them in meaningful businesses.”

While expressing the hope that this batch of intervention would help alleviate the sufferings of his constituents, Dr. Gbande appreciated God for the sound health, strength, wisdom and opportunity of getting in touch and reaching out to his constituents and appealed to them to ensure the judicious use of donated items.

He promised that the next batch of intervention would be made in Logo and Katsina-Ala LGAs that make up the Federal Constituency.

In their separate remarks, some of the constituents including Ukum LGA Chairman-elect, Comrade Kartyo Tyoumbur, elders Moses Chaverkper, Matthew Iortseghem, Wuaiyolna Nenshi, Alfred Kave, Joka Biam and the People Democratic Party, PDP, Chairman in the Area, Mr. Abraham Utôv expressed excitement over the lawmaker’s fulfillment of his promises to the people.

They commended Dr. Gbande for not getting tired of empowering the people he represents. They also enjoined Ukum people to rally round Senator Suswam, Dr. Gbande and other candidates of the party to succeed in the forthcoming general elections.

Reacting on behalf of beneficiaries, Deputy Chairman of the PDP in the area, Mnzughurga Dankaro commended Dr. Gbande’s impactful and purposeful leadership style and expressed optimism that his continuous empowerment programmes would go a long way in cushioning the effects of economic hardship in the country.

He recalled that Dr. Gbande had contributed immensely towards the development of the constituency also known Sankera geopolitical axis in terms of education, agriculture, rural electrification, portable water supply and many more projects across the area.

Some of the items distributed to women groups, youths, students, party officials and other stakeholders in the area were 100 power generators, 100 deep refrigerators, 60 sewing machines, grinding machines among others.

The beneficiaries who could not hide their excitement prayed fervently for the lawmaker and showered encomiums on him and vowed to support him at all times.